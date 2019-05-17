ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-The drama continues to unfold in churches of today. Instead of pastors preaching the word of God, they have devised their own ways of dramatizing, and playing tricks in church pulpits.
The most shocking part of it is that the congregation is comfortable with such theatrics, and they stick to these rogue pastors who keep on feeding lies to them while siphoning cash in the name of offering and tithes.
Daniel ObinimIn a shocking incident, a bishop slept with a female congregant on a sofa before the church full of people to perform get husband miracle.
The Bishop who is founder of International God’s Way Church goes by the Daniel Obinim.
Funny enough the other congregants cheered with excitement, as they clapped hands.
Both are sleeping in a very comfortable romantic position. Is this how miracles happen or its drama?
Watch the video here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Ei4LRqD9zg
This is not the first time this Ghanaian pastor is fooling his congregants, in a different occasion he attempted to fly to heaven from his church. Take a look