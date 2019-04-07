The policeman identified as, Sergeant Kabiru, attached to the Special Protection Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, was said to have shot the Lagos resident over change.

According to Punchng City Round, Sergeant Kabiru, who was posted as the orderly to a rich man in the community, had gone to buy a N200 recharge card from a shop operated by one Sherifat.

He was said to have given the woman N500 and collected N300 change – N200 and N100 notes.

According to Lailas News, Kabiru reportedly complained that the N100 note was “bad” and requested a replacement, which resulted in a verbal exchange between him and Sherifat.

The woman eventually offered to return the N500 note and withdraw her card, Kabiru reportedly left in anger only to return some minutes later with his rifle.

He allegedly shot into the ground and inflicted gunshot wound on Mobolaji, who was said to have gone to the shop to buy some items.

A source, who witnessed the incident, told Punchng that the matter was reported at the Ilasan Police Station and the trigger-happy policeman was arrested.