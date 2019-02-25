Uganda Soldiers beat female traffic police officer while on duty

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-Uganda’s army spokesperson on Sunday issued a statement apologising to a traffic police sergeant who was assaulted by soldiers along the highway leading to the capital Kampala.

Ugandans on social media had reacted with shock when pictures and videos emerged of a traffic police officer being manhandled by the military escort of Uganda’s ambassador to Burundi, Major General Matayo Kyaligonza (Rtd).

‘‘It is very regrettable and apologies to our police sister. UPDF and UPF are establishing the facts.

Findings will guide action to be taken,’‘ said defence spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire.

Karemire added that the leadership of the two institutions would resolve the matter.

A journalist working with the national broadcaster, Peter Otai, also posted on Twitter saying, he was assaulted by the soldiers for questioning their actions.