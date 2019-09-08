Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe. [Photo/SBC/Twitter]

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A relative to former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has for the first time revealed finer details on circumstances surrounding the death of the nonagenarian.

He died Friday aged 95 at Gleneagles Hospital, breathing his last while surrounded by family members, according to a relative. He preferred being treated in Singapore.

Mugabe’s nephew Adam Molai told reporters in Singapore the former leader was admitted at Gleneagles around a week before his death.

Molai said he died of afflictions related to old age.Molai said the former leader “was surrounded by family” when he passed away and that he died “very peacefully”.

According to him, the elderly controversial statesman only took time talking much about his family, with little about his 37 years rule in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe also “spoke about how he loves his family” in his final days, Molai added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will lead the South African country in burial programmes for the former leader. He is the one who formally announced the death.

Mugabe was ousted by the military in 2017 after his 37 years in power. Treated as a liberation hero, a number of his critics dismissed him as a tyrant.

Kenya is one of the countries that has firmly recognized his contributions to the continent. President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that flags to stay half mast for three days.

But United States and UK dismissed the nonagenarian as a dictator, arguing that he infringed people’s freedoms and rights while in power.

Source: hivisasa.com