LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As nine months remain before Malawi holds it tripartite elections in 2019, the nation is currently witnessing political tension on who will be featured on the ballot paper.

The next year’s elections will be very interesting looking at rocks have happened in major political parties including Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Peoples Party (PP) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

Divisions coupled with defection to other political parties have left many holes in all these parties.

This is despite some of them (DPP, MCP, Aford holding conventions in readiness of the elections but internal political atmosphere remains rosy.

But despite that, unconfirmed reports reaching The Maravi Post show that there will three race elections in 2019.

These are DPP, MCP and the vice president Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM).

In this three race elections, President Peter Mutharika plans to pick Bright Msaka as his DPP Presidential running mate, MCP Lazarus Chakwera posed to feature Sidik Mia as his running mate while Chilima is said to have settled for Atupele Muluzi.

So, in this race, which combination of presidential candidates can take Malawi forward beyond 2019?