Our Country Malawi elects on national level a head of state – the president – and a legislature. The president and the vice-president are elected on one ballot for a five-year term by the people. A simple plurality is required to win; there is no provision for a runoff election. The National Assembly has 193 members, elected for a five-year term in single-seat constituencies. Malawi is a multi-party system, which means that there are multiple parties as well as several independent politicians who do not formally associate with any party.

Malawian citizens who are 18 or over are entitled to vote. Foreign nationals who have lived in Malawi for 7 years can also vote.

That Responsibility is upon us once again. On May 21 st of 2019 we will be Electing a President. The Question upon us will be to give President Peter Mutharika another five-year Mandate or replace him with DR. Lazarus Chakwera a reverend turned politician. Or Dr. Saulos Chilima the Vice President who has chosen to oppose Peter Mutharika from within the Ruling Party or Atupele Muluzi of the UDF who has inherited the Party leadership from his two-term affable father Bakili Muluzi.

We value your opinion so we encourage you to vote below for the candidate you will likely vote for. The order of the Poll is in Alphabetical order not by the most likely to win.

