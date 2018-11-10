By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is a learned Professor of Law that the nation including donors and development agencies expect reasonable decision in running the shows of the county.

Malawians in 2014 gave Mutharika a second chance on the nation’s affairs after he failed miserably as ministers of education and constitutional affairs.

But this time is to serve the entire nation, entrusted to lead the country into productive one.

The case since he attained Malawi’s leadership in 2014 is different, especially when such a learned caliber of him fail to tick on a small country like Malawi with 17 million people when comparing other neighboring nations; Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and among others.

The nation understands now that the learned professor who does not know local politics and developmental agenda as he has been long time in the USA, some of his ideas are being parroted into dustbin by his close family members, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gurus and friends.

These aids, family members know pretty well that the professor can check their personal motive of swindling Malawians’ hard earned taxes to fill their pockets.

The greedy aids have made Mutharika to be the parrot; praying his mind that they continue to steal from Malawians.

This is the reason the learned professor has been forced to stand again in 2019n Malawi’s general elections, when all in all the greedy aids know that Mutharika is not ticking.

Inside sources some ago disclosed that Mutharika wanted to step down to pay way for able people to run the shows of the country, but the same agents convinced him to continue ruling Malawi for their own good not the nation.

The learned Professor has been making questionable state affairs decisions that left many wondering whether is in control or not.

Sometimes he has been quite when the nation expects him to bite or speak to Malawians as the citizen number one.

Just for the past weeks, Mutharika according to DPP inner circles, was advised to allow the vice president Saulos Chilima’s grouping United Transformation Movement (UTM) be registered but the same greedy agents convinced the President to force the Registrar of Political Parties to block the move.

This prompted the court to intervene but with the same greedy face, the professor forced the former Attorney General Charles Mhango to seek legal explanation from Supreme Court which was turned down.

Mhango was forced to resign from his post until Kalekeni Kaphale came into being again with the same force which the same court dismissed, now that UTM is a registered party.

With the same saliva for power and money, the same agents turned down the inclusive cabinet that was drafted.

Now the insensitive, tribalistic and regionalistic cabinet is sworn in on Friday, the nation is still questioning the learned professor’s wisdom.

In the new cabinet, some members including Aggrey Massi, Emmanuel Fabiano, Jean Kalirani, Bright Msaka, Grace Chiumia, Goodall Gondwe, Samuel Tembenu and among others don’t add to their allocated ministries.

Mutharika was even advised to include six women (only three) in the cabinet coupled with regional representation but the same greedy face turned down the advice to their personal interests.

Not only that Mutharika was advised to include Chilima into the cabinet as constitutionally required nut the same greedy face turned down the advice.

Now the learned professor has a daunting task to convince Malawians of why Charles Mchaka, DPP Southern region governor is now in the cabinet with questionable character.

So, who are these individuals misleading the already failed professor?

With due respect to sources confided in, three power hungry DPP inner circles were identified including First Lady Getrude Mutharika, Kondwani Nankhumwa (Local Government Minister and DPP Vice President for the South) and Benson (Ben) Phiri, DPP Director of elections.

First Lady Getrude Mutharika

She assumed the role of the Malawi First Lady June 21, 2014. Mrs Mutharika (nee Maseko) is a nurse by professional and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Balaka Central.

Since she became the First Lady, his husband’s characters of running shows of the country has not yet improved but keep on making silly mistakes which could have been avoided.

Mrs Mutharika is said to be controlling all affairs of the country hoping that she amass worthy and power to succeed her husband.

Being a politician, the First Lady wants to prove the Malawi leader that she can be trusted with power for the nation hence Mutharika bowing to his wife.

Kondwani Nankhumwa

The former broadcaster and Journalist, who is the current DPP vice president for the South, Local Government Minister, Mulanje South lawmaker and Leader of the House in Malawi Parliament.

Nankhumwa has just amassed questionable worthy in four years since 2014 that he hopes to take reigns of DPP leadership after President Mutharika.

Nankhumwa is the trusted Mutharika’s boy that he commands the cabinet when matters of national important come in.

He repositions him serves as the second in command after Chilima part ways with Mutharika. Nankhumwa keeps advising the president wrongly.

Ben Phiri (The DPP government architect )

Introduction

By way of background, it is our view that one of the reasons why Malawi still lags behind in terms of development, 54 years after independence and 24 years after attaining multiparty democracy is the tendency to allow dodgy and crooked characters to be at the center of the country’s leadership.Unless as a country we can take the time to put those aspiring to lead us under the microscope and ensure that they are honest men and women, we will always be in a vicious cycle of poverty and corruption. This is why fake and dishonest public personalities such as Ben Phiri need to be exposed. Fellow Malawians, we are now taking the trouble to do this for the benefit of all Malawians.

Malawi is known for excellent development policies and strategies which are products of numerous meetings and brainstorming by its excellent public and private officials. However, when it comes to implementation, the policies are headed by selfish, crooked and incompetent politicians who have no clue about anything.

In Malawi, you just have to gather courage, create a fake profile of yourself or have no profile at all and speak confidently to get a high post in a ruling party. Once you impress during rallies or radio interviews, you create scores of hand clappers who are always ready to elevate your image even when they know nothing about you! The rest of the population will follow blindly, no questions asked. It’s the impression and image that you portray that matters. Unfortunately smart, educated and experienced people think politics is dirty and they can only participate by voting during elections. No wonder, the courageous, crooked and incompetent people are still gaining ground and taking turns in sinking Malawi.

Ben Phiri as DPP Field Marshall

One of the dodgiest and most crooked characters that has undeservedly dominated Malawian politics is the man who calls himself Benson Malunga Phiri. The man who calls himself Ben Phiri is 39 years old. At such a young age, he has through devious and corrupt means amassed so much wealth that many non-questioning Malawians believe he is genuinely successful and that anything he says should be taken seriously. This is a tragedy. It is through this political manipulation that Ben Phiri made himself Director of Field Operations in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. This position, mind you, does not exist in the DPP constitution, but virtually NO-ONE- From the party’s president Peter Mutharika, to the Party’s top brass governing council- have the nerve to tell him that his position does not exist. On the contrary, you would easily mistake him for the President or simply owner of the party. He calls the shots. He controls the President and as seen lately, can just wake up and hold a one man press conference on behalf of the entire party!

Most of the things that come from his mouth are lies! Lies are like the air that he breathes. He has managed to create a fake profile of himself that people are slowly starting to believe. His followers already believe him. Say anything contrary to what their master says about himself, you will be attacked by these rabid blind followers. The lies start from his name.

Who really is Ben Phiri?

Ben Phiri’s original name is not really Benson Phiri. The man has constantly changed his name to suit the purposes of conniving and manipulation that he has met along the path of his life. His original name, the one that he was given at birth will not be disclosed at this point in order to protect our source. The fact, however, is that Ben first changed his name to Benson Nkasala. Mr Nkasala was his stepfather. While in secondary school he decided to start calling himself Benson Phiri. He changed his name from Nkasala to Phiri in order to disassociate himself from the poverty of his mother!. Mr. Phiri was his well to do uncle. Why are we going into all this trouble of digging his names? Hold on to your seats for next is the illustration of how crooked this man is and why he should not be anywhere near the leadership of this country.

After failing to get the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) several times, under the name Benson Phiri, he went to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures. If you listen to his radio and TV interviews, he says he went to study and work. Then he says he came back to Malawi to ‘serve’ the country during the section 65 crisis where the opposition and government of Bingu wa Mutharika were in a deadlock over prioritizing application of the constitutional section or passing the national budget. All these are lies!