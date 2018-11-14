By Prince Yamie

The reason why the governing Democratic Progressive (DPP) always win with landslide victory is that they have a brilliant team of strategists,great team work and a royal base,these factors makes it easier to spread out to the regions which they are weak and garner votes.

The most Paramount is their ability to leave the masses in suspense on running mate post which very often results into great success.

The suitable candidate is carefully chosen to make a difference. Patience is what they have and it always pay of.

Currently we know the running mate of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Chakwera.

We know who might be a running mate to the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Saulos Chilima.

In all this DPP has the upper hand,they are studying the floor,next year by January or February,the whole country will be thrilled with their choice which will paralyze the other candidates.

2019 TRIPARTITE ELECTIONS REGISTRATION

Total number is 6.8 million registered voters.This is how the regions have registered:

North 13.59 %

Centre 42.55%

South 43.85%

In 2014 Elections.

MCP got 48 seats.

DPP got 50 seats.

PP got 26 seats.

UDF got 14 seats.

Independent Candidates seats 52.

With time everything has changed.

DPP lost few seats and got more seats from Peoples Party (PP), independents candidates and others.

As we speak DPP has more than 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) in northern Region and great number of seats in the central region as well.

MCP has only two or one seat in the north.

PP had 14 while as of now the party has only six or seven seats, the rest have gone to DPP, one to MCP.

With these facts PP is no longer strong in the North. DPP needs to get more Support from the Northerners. That 13.59% of votes it’s a puzzle piece to finalize the equation.

From the results i did with My Tumbuka friends,they seem to like Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) but only if it’s headed by Frank Mwenefumbo.

Frank is a sharp cheddar in North and he is the guy that DPP needs that side (My Opinion) People that side love DPP but they just desire few of their own in the Party.

My second opinion is that if DPP could get a Tumbuka person as a running mate,that will change the tides.

UTM they can try with Richard Msowoya but the guy has run out of gas,he is no longer a favorite besides that next year all the odds were against him in his Constituency.

My last Opinion

Is to continue the electoral alliance with UDF and find a mutual ground that favors them both..

With UDF..Machinga, Zomba,Mangochi Titenga, be assured of this. This is what i think and it shall remain as my opinions.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post