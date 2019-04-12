MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The past days have been busy days to Malawians as political parties have been publishing their manifestos and make promises.

Malawi’s constitution mandate Parliament to pass legislation, not political parties. On other hand it is government that govern, not political parties.

The promises of political parties are empty because they do not have the ability or the authority to pass the legislation or to promote the policies they promise. These are the roles of parliament and government.

This will be a topic of another day but of today allow me to talk more about the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and former ruling United Democratic Front (UDF).

Yes, manifestos have traditionally been regareded as a contract with voters and a mandate to take action in government, when looking the background of the two parties (UDF and DPP) that fundamental purpose has been ceased to be relevant.

Both, DPP and UDF unveiled their manifestos last Sunday, but with their back ground which include failure to abide to their promises, one wonder if voters paid or still paying any attention their launched manifestos and whether they are relevant.

Both parties have been in government before and UDF leader Atupele Muluzi has been one of the most trusted cabinet minister in government under Peter Mutharika administration.

In their manifestos, both parties have pledged to end corruption, improve the country’s economic, infrustructure and social policy.

During UDF and DPP era, corruption was the order of the day and the country’s economic was crippled.

The two parties have been characterized with lapse in security during their era which is contrary to their promises.

Yes the DPP government managed to develop few roads but the majorities are still at laying the foundation stone level.

During the two parties era, number of companies were shudown because of economic crisis and within the past five years some firms have been and are still struggling to perform.

Despite failing to fulfil what they promised in their manifestos, the two parties still have energy to draft and launch another manifestos in order to persuade Malawians to vote for them.

Yes, it is their constitutional rights, but the questions are; do they think Malawians are kids? Where will be Malawi if we give them another five years?