LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is failing to access meaningful resources from Global Climate Fund (GCF) for implementation of various adaptation program to contain its scourge (climate change effects).

Since 2015, only one project is being implemented by government from GCF resources.

Malawi failure to access the funds comes while neighboring countries in the region have big adaptation programs from GCF resources including Zambia, Namibia, South Africa Kenya and among others.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post after sideline long day dialogue meeting this week in the capital Lilongwe on climate justice and climate change adaptation financing, Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONEC)’ National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma disclosed that Malawi is losing about MK1 billion yearly on big project.

Ng’oma attributed Malawi failure to access the fund due to lack of capacity, information, finances in meeting GCF’ proposals requirements.

He further disclosed that for stakeholders to access the funds, there should be comprehensive feasibility studies, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), studies on gender among others.

Ng’oma therefore implored Malawi’s civil society on climate change to make effort in applying for the funds as GCF resources are unlimited.

“The process to access resources from GCF is very vigorous that most countries fail to tap. But there is hope for developing nation including Malawi to access it. Access to the funds requires institutions to meet some criteria.

“Malawi has a long way to go to access the funds due to capacity to compete with other countries who have managed to study properly the proposal procedures. For instance Zambia has more than three projects from GCF resources,” says Ng’oma.

He added that despite a daunting task for the GCF resources accessibility, Malawi still have chances to tap the funds hence the training his organization organized.

The aim of the stakeholder dialogue meeting aimed at creating a platform for knowledge and experience sharing and also input in the various Government policies and strategies.

The Dialogue meeting also provided a platform for civil society organizations, Government, Academia, the media and other participants to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at raising awareness of the newly revised and approved energy policy.

The dialogue meeting managed to validate two studies on climate justice and climate change adaptation financing commissioned by CISONECC in February, 2019.