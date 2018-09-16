DOWA-(MaraviPost)-There was a fracas on Saturday evening at Mponela trading centre in the central district of Dowa after suspected Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers severely beat two people for refusing to pay for fried chips.

According to sources one person managed to flee while the other was severely beaten with firewood.

A soldier came out of a drinking bar and ate chips without paying for it, so the owner beat him until he fainted, was rushed to the hospital , when friends who were also drinking heard of their friend’s predicament.

They rushed to the hospital and from the hospital, they are now just beating every one they meet , people were running up and down for fear of their lives,” disclosed the source.

There has been no immediate response from both the police and Malawi Defense Force authorities on the matter.

This comes barely a week after Malawi Defense Soldiers at Chilumba barracks in Karonga the northern border of Malawi were accused of beating civilians in the drinking joints.

According to some victims and owners of the bars who denied to be identified, the soldiers especially the junior one always intimidate civilians who are buying more beer.

Since January this year, number of civilians at Uliwa trading center have been severely beaten by some group of soldiers.

Case of MDF soldiers torturing innocent Malawians are increasing whereby authorities treat culprits with groove hands as if are semi-gods.

Is this how soldiers are trained and paid for to torture innocent souls?