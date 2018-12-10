By John Saukira

On 21 May 2014, Malawians ashered in new leadership under the President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Little did they know that they were ashering in Government which would not work to the satisification of Malawians.

DPP went into Government with more promises.

DPP promised that once voted into power it would abolish coupon system and instead make available subsidized fertilizer for every maize farmer that needs it.

“We will re-establish food security for all Malawians and make the country the food basket for the region. In this regard, the DPP government commits to sustain fertilizer subsidy for the poor in Malawi. In fact, we commit to abolish the coupon system and make subsidized

fertilizer available for every maize subsistence farmer that needs it.”

However up to date DPP has not abolished the coupon system. Chiefs continue being arrested for standing at the bad side of the system.

On Corruption the DPP has also failed to fight the corruption miserably as promised.

The sharing of looted money by Zameer Karim amounting to MK145Million and 5 Cars is a crystal example that DPP is treating corruption with kid gloves.

DPP has also failed to give political direction on how ACB could be independent no wander when the ACB staged the arrest of Police Commissioner Innocent Bottoman and Karim, they were immediately released released just because they just wanted to blind fold Malawians to think DPP led Government is doing something.

“DPP government will pursue Zero Tolerance on Corruption, Bribery, Fraud and Theft of government resources. There shall not be Cashgate scandal under the DPP.”

DPP has failed to fullfill this promise.

President Mutharika has repeatedly admitted that there is rampant corruption in Government and he has been giving stern warning on civil servants found looting Government money.

Kenyan corruption expert Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba born 17 July 1962 formerly Director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission told Mutharika when he visited Malawi that war against Corruption should start with him.

Chakwera is only politician suitable to occupy state house because he has shown maturity over the way how he has handled critical issues affecting his party.

Chakwera has openly condemned corruption asked to change some laws governing the corruption fighting body ACB.

The introduction of Super H-5 and the picking of Sidik Mia as running mate clearly shows how matured Chakwera is.

Servant leadership is what has been lacking in this country.

Super H-5 stands for Servant leadership, Prospering together, Ending Corruption, National unity and Rule of Law.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post