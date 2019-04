According to Lailas News, lamenting over the spate of killings in the country, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria is preserved by the shedding of blood which needs to be stopped immediately

“Nigeria is a nation that was born through the shedding of blood, that is steeped in the shedding of blood, that is sustained by the shedding of blood and that is preserved by the shedding of blood. We are a nation that is in dire need of deliverance from the demons of hell.” he tweeted