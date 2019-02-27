Written by Patseni Mauka

Dr Saulos Chilima and UTM have promised to work towards achieving three meals a day for all families in Malawi. But just how important is this promise and how will UTM achieve this goal? If you have once stayed a long time without eating, you will appreciate the importance of three meals a day. Hunger is one of the most difficult things to deal with. That is why food is among the three most important necessities of life.

I once worked as an assistant mechanic at my uncle’s garage. It was an experience I will never forget. Apart from the experience I got on fixing basic problems on cars, I learnt the art of eating mmemo. Mmemo is a simple lunch arrangement done to avoid buying expensive food from restaurants. You save money by contributing cash and cooking your own food.

Mmemo is convenient for mechanics because it means they eat their food right at the garage without wasting time and money to go to a restaurant. Those who know this job will agree that time is of great essence for mechanics because they only get paid when the job is done.

Mechanics don’t have a lot of money so our mmemo consisted of a big mountain of nsima, a few utaka fish and a lot of msuzi. Mechanic work uses a lot of energy and by mmemo time everyone is very hungry. So the eating is fast and like a competition. Everyone wants to get the most of the mmemo. This was the time that I learnt that hunger is a beast like it was well put in the song titled njala nchilombo. Thomas Chibade, a great composer of songs also narrated how he dropped out of school because of hunger. He said one can see the letter ‘A’ as ‘O’ because of hunger.

If you are observant and experienced enough, you must have seen what hunger can do in different places. One place where hunger can be problematic is at a funeral. Everyone wants to eat. Adzukulu (grave diggers), mourners and those just attending a funeral want to eat. Grave diggers sometimes abandon work and stop digging if there is no food. Sometimes they demand special food.

Funeral visitors sometimes murmur if there is no food to eat at the funeral. Mourners sometimes cry continuously because of hunger such that experienced elders say; awotu kulira kwinako ikhoza kukhala njala, apatseni chakudya (some of that mourning could be hunger, please give them food). True to the elders’ words, the mourning subsides after eating something. That’s the power of eating frequently.

According to research, there are two basic policy instruments that are used internationally to address hunger; fertilizer subsidy and social cash transfers. Fertilizer subsidies and social cash transfers are complementary instruments for reducing vulnerability to hunger. Experts say subsidies act on production and aim to reduce food insecurity through yield growth while social transfers tackle food entitlement failures directly, by providing either food itself or the cash to purchase food to selected beneficiaries. When used efficiently, these policies solve hunger problems.

Malawi is using these policies but with minimal results. Currently, the fertilizer subsidy program uses the coupon system. The coupon system has been a source of corruption and biased distribution of the fertilizer coupons. The result is that the most of the coupons go to those connected with the ruling party, leaving the majority of real vulnerable people without fertilizer. This results in perennial hunger.

UTM party is saying; it is better to reduce the cost of farm inputs like fertilizer so that they are affordable to everyone with the government using policies like the social cash transfer to directly help only those who don’t have the means of production like labour and land. UTM’s promise of pension for all poor people from 65 years of age also aims at direct intervention on hunger problems faced by the elderly. Such an approach will eliminate hunger.

In addition, research shows that cheap farm inputs results in increased yields which ultimately helps to create more employment opportunities in the rural economy and increase rural wages. Increasing employment is another fundamental promise of Dr Chilima and UTM. UTM promises to create one million jobs within the first year of its government.

Both fertilizer subsidy and social cash transfer policies compete for scarce public resources. In Malawi, it is worse because a lot of money that could help smoothly implement such policies end up in the pockets of ruling party politicians, their cronies and business associates.

In the current DPP government, corruption involving losses of billions of tax payers’ money is rampant. One such case even involved President Peter Mutharika who was caught red handed with 145 million Kwacha deposited in an account by a business man who got a contract to supply food rations at Malawi Police.

With its core promises including combating corruption, UTM is looking at a holistic approach to solving Malawi’s perennial problems including hunger. Solving hunger requires improving all sectors of the economy. Social protection of vulnerable people can be achieved by many different policies involving different sectors of the economy including agriculture, education, health and others.

Social protection can be achieved through long and short term goals. UTM promises on jobs will help people work and get money to buy their own food. UTM promise of ensuring that no child drops out of school because of lack of school fees relies on the fact that one can be socially protected if he is empowered with education.

With such connected promises, well researched by UTM’s dedicated experts led by visionary and energetic Chilima, Malawi will bid farewell to hunger and all its related problems. This is why the promise of three meals a day is resonating well with the poor who know what type of a beast hunger is

The views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post.