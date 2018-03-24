A 33 – year – old man has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre after being stabbed on the forehead by his wife following a quarrel they had picked in their house.

Southern Region Police Deputy Spokesperson, Peter Mchiza, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the man, Wilson Muhasuwa, had a quarrel with his wife Pilirani Musoline, 28, over a family matter which resulted into a fight.

“Facts of the story are that on 16th March, 2018, the man had a quarrel with his wife over some family issues. In the process, a fight broke out and the wife used a panga knife to stab the husband on the forehead and he sustained a deep cut,” said Mchiza.

Mchiza said Muhasuwa was then rushed to Thyolo District Hospital where he was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further treatment.

“The wife is now in police custody pending appearing before court for the offence of unlawful wounding, contrary to section 241a of the penal code,” the police publicist added.

Muhasuwa hails from Ndala Village, Traditional Authority (T.A)Nkalo in Chiradzulu while Musoline hails from Chiwaya Village,. (T.A) Kapeni in Blantyre.