A 12 year old boy in Njaidi village in Mangochi district has died after eating cooked Mucuna pruriens locally known as Kalongonda.

Mangochi police publicist Inspector Rodrick Maida has identified the deceased as Lali Alidi.

According to the father of the child, Lali and other 32 people from Njaidi village in Chimwala area ate the cooked beans on March 19 at around 1100hrs.

Later, they all started vomiting and opening bowels, a situation that made them to rush to a nearby health centre for immediate treatment.

They were given treatment at Kalembo Health facility and told to go back home.

But while on the way, the boy’s situation got worse such that he died before he could reach home.

A postmortem done at the said health facility showed that the death was due to poisonous food.

Police have since appealed to the general public to follow appropriate ways of cooking Kalongonda as it contain a certain quantity of poison