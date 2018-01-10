2017 was a truly exciting, ground-breaking year for Malawi’s tourism development and that looks well set to continue in to 2018. Check out below some of the highlights from last year and what’s to come this year.

For a long time Malawi’s stunning beaches, beautiful and varied landscapes and fascinating and friendly cultural experiences have been some of the best that Africa has to offer. With the wildlife transformations currently underway courtesy of African Parks, Malawi’s safari experiences are now starting to match its other attractions as it emerges as one of the most complete destinations in Africa.

The ground-breaking #500Elephants project completed in 2017 was the largest elephant translocation in human history and received a phenomenal amount of positive international media coverage. Nkhotakota Reserve has also received hundreds of other animals in an effort to re-stock it to former glories. Liwonde National Park received the country’s first cheetah in decades (with more coming in 2018) and will be home to a pride of five new lions from South Africa in February. Over the last decade Majete Wildlife Reserve has gone from just a handful of animals to a Big 5 reserve that’s now home to over 12,000 animals. Its lions are breeding well and more will be introduced in 2018.

With new lodges opening in these Parks & Reserves, a continuing programme of animal introductions and wildlife protection, the future for Malawi’s safaris is VERY bright.

Source: Malawitourism.com