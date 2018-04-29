The country’s Civil Society Organisation [CSO’S] are appealing for resignation of minister of finance, Goodall Gondwe and minister of local government, Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign in their ministerial positions in 15 days coming.

Masauko Nthawi, organiser of the 27 demonstrations in the commercial city of Blantyre made the request in their petition saying the duo are involved in the 4 billion saga which was expected to be paid to members of parliament for various development activities in thier areas.

Nthawi said if the two refuses to resign President Peter Mutharika has the powers to fire them so that they should pave way for the investigations of the MK4 billion saga.

“We have raised a number of issues in our petition and one of the thing which we want to happen immediately is that minister of finance Goodall Gondwe and Kondwani Nankhumwa minister of local government should resign because of their involvement in the 4 billion saga and the money should not be given to members of parliament,” Nthawi said.

“But if the two continues performing their duties then we ask President Mutharika to fire them as he has all the powers to do that,” he added.

Nthawi further said government need to find strategies on ending the persistent blackouts which is affecting most of the areas in the country and creating employment to the youths where some of the concerns they have raised in the petition.

Meanwhile minister of finance, Goodall Gondwe and minister of local government, Kondwani Nankhumwa are yet to respond to what CSO’S have demanded in the petition.

The public is even waiting if President Mutharika will fire the two implicated ministers.