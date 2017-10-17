LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Child labour that is perpetuated for economic empowerment in most rural areas of the country, remains a challenge as far as promotion of quality education is concerned.

Most communities consider their children as contributors to the family’s economic needs, which subjects the children to physical and mental torture.

Through Achieving Reduction in Child Labour In Support of Education (ARISE), which Winrock International is advocating, the Malawi’s children are still in the rearm of child labour in homes, street vending, tobacco, and tea estates, among others.

Implementing the initiative in three districts including Ntcheu, Lilongwe, and Dowa and targeting 28 communities, it has uncovered unfavourable conditions, under which children cannot sufficiently attain their education.

Among other key challenges in the education sector, include the mindset of turning children into sources of family income, large pupil-teacher ratio, insufficient supply of teachers houses, and teaching materials.

This is the reason, the initiative’s officials organized the recent donors’ fair, whose aim was to tackle head-on the challenges children face.

In an interview with The Maravi Post on Thursday, in the capital Lilongwe, after hosting the first donor forum, ARISE Malawi Country Director, Dalitso Baloyi said that it was time for external support could take some of the challenges.

Baloyi observed that Government alone could not sort out all challenges the education sector is facing.

“We want to completely to eliminate child labour in some parts of Malawi. But this can’t work without external support.

“This is the reason we held this donors’ fair to show them what’s happening on the ground, so that they can pick up on the challenge and work on it for the better,” said Baloyi.

Saying on the same, Dr. Abraham Sinet.a, Central Education Division Manager lauded ARISE Malawi to bring critical issue affecting the education sector to partners to respond.

Dr. Sineta added that Government alot could not take all the responsibility but rather sharing with other concerns individuals, companies and organisation for a bail out.

Among key donors attracted the gathering including World Bank, JTI among others.

Launched in 2010, Winrock is implementing ARISE in Zambia, Tanzania, Brazil and Malawi.