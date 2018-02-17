Three elderly persons from group village headman Mwangolera, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kyungu in Karonga were nearly killed by the surrounding community on Thursday on suspicion that they are practicing witchcraft.

Karonga district deputy spokesperson of police George Mlewa, identified the victims as a 67 year old Robert Mwangolera, Ketness Nambera and Sofia Namanda both aged 66 from the same area and district.

Mlewa said that properties of the victims worthy millions of Kwachas were damaged by the angry mob during the process.

According to him, the victims were accused of being responsible to the death of a certain man within the area who died on 2 January 2018.

“Some people in the village suspected that the deceased was bewitched by a Mr. Mwangolera and his Friends.The fracas erupted after people in the village mobilized themselves to kill the suspected people. However, as police we did our best by rescuing the victims from mob justice,” reads part of Mlewa’s report.

He said several properties including livestock were stolen while some houses demolished and burnt to ashes.

Meanwhile police investigations are underway to make sure that the law should take its course.