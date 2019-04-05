Chinkhoma for Chilima

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Dr. Saulos Chilima on Thursday told the nation that with less than MK10,000, Malawians will be able to buy two 50 kilograms of fertilizers.

Chilima who is vying for Malawi’s highest office ahead of May 21 tripartite elections reminded electorates that it’s only transformation agriculture through universal Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) can make citizens food secure.

The UTM leader told the nation that universal fertilizers’ price will be disclosed by end of this month, April that all Malawians be happy with his servant leadership.

Chilima challenged critics on where funds will be sourced to implement universal FISP, “We have enough resources in Malawi only that the culture of theft drain our hard earned-tax”.

Santhe for Chilima

The Malawi Second in Command was addressing the whistle stop tour in Kasungu and Dowa aimed at drumming up for his UTM Party agenda ahead of May 21 polls.

Chilima expressed confident of winning the general elections saying only UTM Party has Malawi’s developmental agenda.

“Fisp design was good but went astray on the course where some greedy individuals politicized the whole system that it’s no longer benefiting the intended locals. This possible as Malawi has resources to achieve its own aspirations.

“With UTM government, Malawians will be to buy two 50kgs of fertilizers with less than MK10, 000, meaning that Fertilizer prices will be affordable to every Malawian. We want every household to have enough food for the three course meal, UTM is advancing,” assures Chilima amid cheering at Santhe, Traditional Authority Mnjomba Chinkhoma (Kasungu) and Kasese (Dowa).

The UTM leader alongside with National Executive Member (NEC) Jessie Kabwila and Daniel Mlomo, central region governor dished out the party’s manifesto; three course meal for everyone, universal FISP, pension scheme for elderly, quality health and education standards, fiscal discipline and among others.

Chilima will face his boss, President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front UDF) during the May 21 polls.