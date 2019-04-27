Within one week Malawi President Mutharika referred to as Late Professor..But Why?

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-For the first time in the history of this country, the head of state is referred as the “Late” meaning, the dead which is very strange with such slip of tough.

This is what President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) has been referred instead of his later brother, the late Bingu Wa Mutharika.

First it was Vuwa Kaunda, the Nkhata,-bay Shadow Member of Parliament (MP). In his campaign speech Vuwa instead of saying Late Bingu Wa Mutharika, he said the Late Professor Peter Mutharika.

Later, it was President Peter Mutharika’s running mate, Everton Chimulirenji. He also said the same, referring to APM as Late.

As if that was not enough, on Wednesday a news anchor, Mwai Mtumbodzi on Malawi Broadcast Corporation (MBC) repeated the saying saying Tanzania President Magufuli laid a wreath at Prof. Peter Mutharika’s statue.

This has ended four MBC staff reporters suspended over the matter.

These may look mere common mistakes, but there could be something out of that.

Not that we will lose him, but the sentiments may be predicting his downfall in the upcoming elections.

Should the public read too much over this slip of tongue from Mutharika’s aids referring him as “late prof Peter Mutharika”?

Ignore this at your own peril.