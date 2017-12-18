By Rabson WOODWELL

With 5 games to rubber stamp everything in the 2017 TNM Super League, the trio Premier Bet Wizards, Chitipa United, and Masters Security FC have seen their way out; being separated from real men as they have failed to adapt the environment in the league.

Wizards Football Club who bounced back into Super League of Malawi in 2017 season through play offs have failed to fight for themselves to remain in the league this year. Their deciding match was against Mayale Barracks FC on Sunday 17 December, which they lost 3-0 in Mzuzu.

Wizards managed to collect 27 points from 30 games. Of 30 games, they won 7 matches, drew 6 and lost 17 and they will be returning to the southern region league in Blantyre. Fellow Blantyre united have also faced back to Masters Security Southern Region League after failing to survive the taste, registering 6 victories, 6 draws and 18 loses.

Completing the relegated trio is Chitipa United who gave the most Christmas to many teams this season losing 22 games, wining 4 and drew 4. Turning the interest to the CAF Confederations representative for Malawi Masters Security who have finally survived the scare at last after obtaining vital 3 points at the hand of Kamuzu Barracks fc in Dedza on the weekend.

Masters have finished on position 12 with 31 points, winning 7 games, drawing 10 and losing 12; and will be playing their last match on Sunday 24 December, 2017.

The statistics give warning to them as a team taking part in a continental show this coming year. However, their coach Abasi Makawa was quick to say they are so happy that they have finally escaped relegation.

“It’s good we have fought the battle for our own and this is what we wanted to remain in the league, our focus will be on how we will do about next season. We are also trying to put everything in place for our next assignment in CAF Confederations Cup where we will start in preliminary round and we hope for the best.

“We relied on this game to remain in the league that’s why we worked so hard to make sure we win the match and at the end of the day we beat the soldiers at our Dedza stadium.” Makawa happily said.

The last matches of this year’s season will be played on the 23, and 24 December, 2017 weekend as 2017 TNM Super League champions who have reached two cup finals this year Be forward Wanderers FC will be taking a ceremonial match against Red Lions FC at Civo stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday 24 December, 2017 while Nyasa Big Bullets will be taking on Masters Security at MDC stadium on the same day.