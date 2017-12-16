NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-Police in Nkhotakota on Friday found the dead body of unidentified woman floating in Bua River within the district with the left breast chopped.

The district deputy police spokesperson Paul Mwalimwe said the incidence occurred around the morning hours following a tip from well wishers.

According to him, the deceased was between the age of 28-30 years.

He said the police suspect that the woman was murdered by some criminals at Bua bridge in Chidzuma village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mphonde in the district.

“The body was found in a decomposed state with chopped left breast and several deep cuts in the head, hands and on both legs,” said Mwalimwe.

Postmortem results according to Nkhotakota district hospital revealed that the death was due to loss of blood following the cuts the deceased sustained.

Meanwhile police have instituted an investigation to bring to book suspects involved in the murder.