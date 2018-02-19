A 60-year-old woman was found dead in Nsanje with a deep cut from a sharp object at the back of her head.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer Agnes Zalakoma confirmed the development by and identified the deceased as Falesi Pindani from Pindani Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mbenje in the district.

Zalakoma said the deceased body was found in the early hours of Saturday.

“Pindani and was staying alone and her body was found outside her house with multiple cuts,” Sergeant Zalakoma said.

She further added that the body of the deceased was taken to Sorgin Health Facility where postmortem revealed that death was due to severe head injuries and loss of blood.

According to Sergeant Zalakoma, police are investigating the matter so that those who committed the crime should be brought to book and face the law.