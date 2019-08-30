LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Real Prophets are still living in this modern generation that God’s children are being healed and freed from bondage of affliction.

On last Sunday a woman identified as Favour Akowe testified after coming to Prophet TB.Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) Altar with the burden of fibroid for 10 years.

By faith, she climbed The SCOAN Altar and took the Living Water.

Immediately she felt something burst within her and when she rushed to the toilet, behold the fibroid had burst!

Monitored also on SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV, Akowe told the gathering that she was healed from the diseases that had been tormenting her for years.

She confessed that God is still living in Prophet TB. Joshua in the modern generation.

“I have visited many hospitals across but nothing worked. Once, the man of God, TB Joshua prophesied that I had Fibroid for years, I acknowledged that God is indeed living.

“The moment I climbed at SCOAN’s altar, the scourage of the the disease left me immediately and that was my healing. I dint believe that will be be healed,” she confessed.

Akowe added, “TB Joshua’s SCOAN is the living church that God is using it to serve his children. Despite that was healed from the disease, the church offered me a good reception with provision of food and shelter”.

What are fibroids?

Fibroids are abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus. Sometimes these tumors become quite large and cause severe abdominal pain and heavy periods. In other cases, they cause no signs or symptoms at all. The growths are typically benign, or noncancerous. The cause of fibroids is unknown. Fibroids are also known by the following names: leiomyomas

myomas

uterine myomas

fibromas According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about up to 80 percent of women have them by the age of 50. However, most women don’t have any symptoms and may never know they have fibroids. What are the different types of fibroids?

The type of fibroid a woman develops depends on its location in or on the uterus. Intramural fibroids Intramural fibroids are the most common type of fibroid. These types appear within the muscular wall of the uterus. Intramural fibroids may grow larger and can stretch your womb. Subserosal fibroids Subserosal fibroids form on the outside of your uterus, which is called the serosa. They may grow large enough to make your womb appear bigger on one side. Pedunculated fibroids Subserosal tumors can develop a stem, a slender base that supports the tumor. When they do, they’re known as pedunculated fibroids. Submucosal fibroids These types of tumors develop in the middle muscle layer, or myometrium, of your uterus. Submucosal tumors aren’t as common as the other types. What causes fibroids?

It’s unclear why fibroids develop, but several factors may influence their formation. Hormones Estrogen and progesterone are the hormones produced by the ovaries. They cause the uterine lining to regenerate during each menstrual cycle and may stimulate the growth of fibroids. Family history Fibroids may run in the family. If your mother, sister, or grandmother has a history of this condition, you may develop it as well. Pregnancy Pregnancy increases the production of estrogen and progesterone in your body. Fibroids may develop and grow rapidly while you’re pregnant. Who is at risk for fibroids?

Women are at greater risk for developing fibroids if they have one or more of the following risk factors: pregnancy

a family history of fibroids

age of 30 or older

African-American

a high body weight What are the symptoms of fibroids?

This publication was in one week fact finding mission to the church in Lagos, Nigeria to have a true reflection on how God is working in Prophet T.B Joshua.