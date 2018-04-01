There was commotion at Mpisamanja village, Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje on Friday afternoon as irate communities allegedly sought to vent mob justice on a woman who is alleged to have killed her husband by pulling his private parts.

A community member Shaban Dinyero said the woman whose identity is currently unknown was rescued by Chiromo policers who arrived at the scene in time to rescue her.

The source said the suspect pounced on her husband Thursday after the two picked a quarrel. He identified the deceased as Simeon Nyongo.

His body was buried Friday afternoon.

Mbenje Area Development Committee Chairperson Radick Semba confirmed the man passed on at Kalemba Health Centre.

The police are yet to provide more details.