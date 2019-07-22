Women Activist Emma Kaliya has asked the Anti-Ansah protesters to stick only to their peaceful demonstrations and avoid the use of foul language to the Malawi Electoral Commission Jane Ansah.

According to Kaliya it is their constitution right to protest against Ansah but not to insult her modesty.

“It is their constitutional right to peacefully march against the MEC chair, but they should not insult her modesty,” she said.

However, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has vowed not to relent until Ansah steps down as the MEC chair.

Jane Ansah is being accused of favoring President Peter Mutharika in the May 21 tripartite elections. MEC and Mutharika are denying the allegations.

Commenting on Kaliya’s remarks, a member of HRDC Beatrice Mateyu said the grouping does not condone the use of abusive language during protest against Ansah.