Karonga women paint orange

By Arnold Mnelemba

The Karonga Museum modern hall was packed beyond capacity. Women braved the heavy sun and walked distances to attend the best ever women’s conference held on Sunday, March 10.

Former President and People’s Party (PP) leader Dr Joyce Banda who was invited as a guest speaker at the function gave a most inspiring and nerve moving speech giving hope to women and small-scale entrepreneurs.

The women were drawn from clusters and are established business women setups.

Dr. Banda refrained from talking active politics but dealt much on the agenda of the meeting, business and women empowerment.

She said women empowerment is fundamental and pivotal in fostering various economic development in the country.

JB with women in Karonga

Dr Banda advised women to aim at effective social economic transformation through small-scale businesses as well as hard work.

The former Malawi leader said women’s role in development cannot be overlooked hence the need to motivate and empower them in various business ventures.

” As a country, we cannot talk of women empowerment and economic development if women continue to be sidelined in business initiatives which usually frustrate their efforts” she said.

The former head of state disclosed that she has collaborated with leaders of neighboring countries such as Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe in an effort to uplift women welfare in the country.

The PP leader also emphasized her total commitment in achieving her goal of promoting and transforming women’s lives through loan acquisition and skills development.

“I started doing business way back in 1981 and since that time a lot has happened in my life.

I have achieved a lot through business hence I can comfortably say that I am a leaving example of what business can do to a person’s life,” Banda said.

Dr. Banda further pledged full support to women who venture into business activities saying that is her main ambition, uplifting their social economic status.

Banda took time to share her historical background in which she explained how she managed to turn around her fortune to attain financial freedom and urged women to follow suit.

On her part, chair lady for Karonga women federation group Memory Munthali said some challenges are choking their efforts to grow their business ventures.

Munthali stressed that women in the country have a role model in Dr Joyce Banda hence appealed to fellow women to cherish and support fellow women like the former state president.

“Women in Karonga are geared up to work with Dr. Banda in order to learn from her on how she managed to excel in her business life” Munthali said.

About 10, 000 business women attended the conference at Karonga Museum in which Dr. Banda was invited as the guest speaker.