Women pray for global peace…Malawi’s former president  Joyce Banda in attendance

By Arnold Mnelemba

Peace, unity and love are key pillars for building a strong foundation of every nation.

A joint network of women across the world are meeting in Kigali, Rwanda to pray for prevailing peace in countries across the world.

Malawi’s former president Dr. Joyce Banda is attending the week long prayer session at the invitation of Rwanda’s first lady Jeanette Kagame.

Dr. Banda confirmed in an exclusive interview that she is a member of the global network of sisterhood in prayer and that this year they have converged in Rwanda for a week-long prayer session.

“I am in Rwanda on the invitation of First Lady Jeanette Kagame. We have a prayer sisterhood of about 50 women globally. She has invited us this week to Kigali,” said Banda.

On Saturday, August 10, the women prayed for peace and reconciliation.

“Today we attended the National prayer breakfast with the First Lady. Mostly, the prayer session was about peace and reconciliation. I will forever praise God for the precious gift of such opportunities that enables me to learn and see what is possible with God’s help,” the former Malawi leader said.

On the sidelines of the prayer week, the women were invited by President Paul Kagame to attend the opening ceremony of a multi-billion sports and recreation complex, the Kigali arena.

Kigali Arena is a multi purpose indoor sports centre capable of sitting over 10,000 people. The grand opening was hosted by His Excellency President Paul Kagame

Dr. Banda return home on Wednesday, August 14 through Kamuzu International Airport.