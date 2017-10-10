UN/Maravi Post Reporter

On Wednesday October 11, 2017, countries around the world will commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

In 2012, the United Nations passed by consensus a resolution that set aside October 11 as a day when the global community stops and considers the issues impacting the lives of girls around the world. The aims of the Day is to highlight the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

The Day was set aside following a rigorous process that started with the SADC Third Committee negotiated resolution that considers themes surrounding the girl child around the world. In 2010 the SADC resolution pinpointed the disproportionate discrimination girls endured just because they are born a girl — among them are lack of education opportunities, household chores including looking after sick siblings or parents, sexual abuse and exploitation. Central to the burdens daunting girms around the world is the challenge encoubtered by milions of girls that are child brides through tbe practice of child, early and forced marriages — an inherently global phenomenon.

The International Day of the Girl Child (Day of the Girl) is therefore celebrated annually on October 11 to highlight issues concerning the gender inequality facing young girls such as child marriage.

The 2017 IDGC theme is “The Power of the Adolescent Girl: Vision for 2030.”

According to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and women’s Empowerment (UN Women), there are nearly 600 million girls aged 10 to 19 in the world today, each with limitless individual potential, however they are disappearing from public awareness and the international development agenda. UN Women states that girls face inequities in secondary education and there is akways the daunting issue of protection. Additionally, adolescent girls are uniquely impacted and should benefit from targeted investments and programmes that address their distinct needs.

UN Women further holds that investing in adolescent girls can have a formidable ripple effect to create a better world by 2030.

The world’s 1.1 billion girls are a source of power, energy, and creativity – and the millions of girls in emergencies are no exceptionis.

The United Nations is pkeased to announce the start, during this year’s International Day of the Girl on Ictober 11, of a year-long effort to spur global attention and action to the challenges and opportunities girls face before, during, and after crises.