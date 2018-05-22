LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The World Health Organisation (WHO) this week declared Malawi free from Cholera, the disease that has been ransacking the nation severely for the past months.

However, the government officials still warning against relaxing on personal and food hygiene.

This comes as no any case of cholera has been reported for the past weeks across the nation.

Health ministry spokesman Joshua Malango told The Maravi Post that the last district to record cholera cases is Lilongwe.

Malango however said that Malawians should continue observing high degree of personal and food hygiene including good sanitation and drinking safe water to avert a recurrence of the fast killer disease.

“This is because Malawi has met the global guidelines of not recording cholera cases for a period of 14 days. Malawi has not recorded any cholera case for three weeks now,” he said.

Cholera has killed 3 people and affected 900 more since the onset of the rains last year.

The ministry has been administering cholera vaccine in some parts of the country to eradicate the further spread of the disease.