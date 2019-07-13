World renown Human rights activist Seodi White leads march in Support of Jane Ansah

Seodi Venekai-Rudo White a social development lawyer and women’s rights activist in Malawi organized a march in Blantyre on Wednesday that put-on T-shirts symbolizing their support for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah, who has faced calls to resign from losing presidential candidates.

DPP Secretary General Gresedler Jeffrey, who is also President Peter Mutharika’s special advisor, was in the forefront at the march.

The women under the banner of Forum for Concerned Women in Malawi led by Seodi said Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, was being persecuted for being a woman and they want the “violence against her to come to an end”.

Jane Ansah is facing resignation calls for allegedly declaring Peter Mutharika the winner in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Seodi Venekai-Rudo White said at a news conference that women were disappointed with the way Ansah was being “humiliated, insulted and castigated” and they felt what was happening was a gender issue.

She said: “This is violence against women. It is gender-based violence and we feel the forms of violence that have been perpetrated against her name are forms of violence that have been perpetrated against all Malawian women.

“Dr Jane Ansah will not fall. From today all women in Malawi are Jane Ansah’s.”