By Tusekero Mhango

It was all smiles on yesterday morning at Ndembwela primary school in the area of mlare in traditional authority Kyungu as world vision Malawi handed over a modern school block.

The school block which has been valued at 25 million kwacha has been constructed through financial assistance from world vision Canada.

Speaking in an interview following a symbolic handover ceremony, World vision national interim director, Chikondi Phiri said the construction of the school block follows their assessment of the school where it was disclosed that the school had no conducive learning environment for the learners.

“To ease some of the challenges that the school was facing we as world vision thought of constructing the modern block so as as to create conducive space for learning to pupils in the area,” he said.

He further said apart from constructing the school bock they also donated 80 desks to school blocks to increase the sitting capacity of the boys and girls.

“We expect more pupils to have interest in education due to the improved learning environment as some especially girls drop out due to poor learning environment. We hope this will play an incentive role to pull pupils interest on school as many will want to learn from the newly built block,” said Phiri.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Frank Mwenefumbo the area lacked modern school blocks as it had old dilapidated school blocks that were built on a self help basis hence can not match the standard and the quality that has been built.

“The construction of this modern class room block will act as an incentive and motivation to the boys and girls that come here who will be inspired by the infrastructure thereby working hard at school” explained an excited Mwenefumbo.

However karonga district education manager Scotch Kondowe while applauding wild vision for their gesture has advised the community to take care of the school block.

“As Malawians we have a tendency of applauding development like infrastructures but we fail to take care of the gifts that have been given to us hence they are left in undesirable conditions,” he explained.

Kondowe therefore appealed to parents to send their kids to school so as they can show their appreciation of working hard and passing exams as a token of appreciation to the donor.

Ndembwela opened its door in 1963 under the name of saint Ignatius before adopting the name ndembwela in 1964 and currently has an enrollment of 524 pupils (321 and girls and 203 boys) with 7 teachers.