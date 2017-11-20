By Lloyd M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi (WVM) says is committed to contained malaria in the country by distributing mosquito nets to about 10.9 million people across the nation this rainy season.

This is in response to the demand of the nets that only 55 percent of the country population use the mosquito nets that contain the spread of Malaria disease.

The disclosure comes a week after Malawi government got the nod of MK40.3 million from Global Fund for Tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS and Malaria intervention programmes.

WVM and Action Aid International Malawi (AAIM) are the main recipients of the Global Fund resources for the next three years, 2018 to 2020.

Addressing journalists in the capital Lilongwe during the sidelines of the 2017 Semi Annual Learning Event (SALE) Hazel Nyathi, WVM National Director said about 45% households in the country need nets to contain the spread of Malaria.

She said records and statistics still show that malaria relevance is still high in the country and is one of the leading diseases which are causing a lot of deaths among under-five children and pregnant women.

Nyathi observed that despite the organization making strides in massive nets distribution, usage remains a big challenge amongst the populace in the country

The WVM Director views that supply of nets alone would not bear meaningful results if indoor residual spraying of insecticides is not considered in order to reduce the number of mosquitoes.

She therefore disclosed that there will be national wide sensitization and behavior change campaign on nets usage that maximum output come out during the entire exercise.

“Mass campaigns would ensure that all Malawians access long lasting insecticide nets and beddings to protect them from catching malaria. We are so happy and we wish to congratulate the government for winning the next round of funding from the Globe Fund. World Vision will be very supportive to ensuring that communities have access to the mosquito nets

“Distribution of mosquito nets has always been there but records show usage uptake of the nets is at 55 percent and this means 45 per cent of the population is not using them. We should appreciate that funding for behavior change is not adequate and as a country, we need to do more. We should appreciate the economic and social cost malaria is having within our communities,” Nyathi said.

The annual event attracted participants from Area Programs (AP) in the WVM is operating throughout the country that during the function shared experiences and showcased displays as part of the learning process.