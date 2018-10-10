LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi (WVM) on Wednesday unveiled eight ambassadors on end child marriage campaign.

The move is to upscale messages across the country on evils of the vice.

This come as yearly young girls are getting married that the vice has robbed their dignity.

The eight ambassadors including Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza, Paramount Chief Gomani, Inspector General of Police (IG) Rodney Jose, Paramount Chief Mberwa, musicians Faith Mussa and Patience Namadingo, Senior Chief Bwananyambi of Mangochi and Reverend Chipapa of CCAP-Nkhoma Synod.

The ambassadors have been chosen to advance the agenda of ending the vice based on their work of background to reach many.

Hazel Nyathi, WVM’s National Director told journalists in the capital Lilongwe that ambassadors are expect to spread the gospel truth of evils of child marriages.

Nyathi however observed domestic violence is perpetuating poverty resulting children into early marriages.

She therefore emphasized the need for the nation to invest much in children particularly on education.

“The ambassadors will carry message to their area of operations including churches, villages, work places, entertainment circles and among others.

“We expect them lobby for good policies, seek financial support on children welfare that their needs are met,” says Nyathi.

Mabvuto Basmusi, Presidential Advisor on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) who presided over unveiling ambassadors said the country’s leadership was on high alert to end the vice completely.

Bamusi reminded the nation that free secondary school education President Peter Mutharika introduced is a move to end child marriage.

He therefore lauded WVM for the effort to end child marriage by coming up with ambassadors to upscale messages.

Musician Mussa assured the nation that will use his music industry platform to advance children welfare while denouncing child marriages.