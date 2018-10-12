World Vision Malawi this week disclosed that it has distributed 2.5 million mosquito nets in the

Southern Region.

The exercise is one of organisation phase’ campaigns of giving out Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets in the country’s 28 districts to fight malaria.

The campaign is in line with the Global Fund financing arrangement for the 2018-2020 grants for National Malaria Control Program.

The National Director for World Vision, Hezel Nyathi has since described the Global Fund Anti Malaria a success.

“The exercise has reached a total of nine districts within its first 10 days of its inception and these are; Machinga, Balaka, Mwanza, Neno, Zomba, Thyolo, Chikwawa, Blantyre and Nsanje and of these, Zomba, Mwanza and Neno have completed distributions in all sites,” Nyathi said.

In its 2016-20 strategy, World Vision Malawi aims at making a measurable contribution in improving the well being of 5.5 million children by among others fighting Malaria head on.

Nyathi said the distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs) in the southern part of Malawi started on 24th September 2018 as per micro-planning schedule.

“A total of 2,375,856 LLINs have been distributed to 1,243 sites representing 21% of the total

national target,” she said.

World Vision Malawi and Malawi Government, through Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Control Programme and with support from Global Fund, is implementing the LLIN mass distribution campaign.

The overall objective of the campaign is to ensure that 10.9 million LLINs are distributed to 3.5 million households in Malawi by December 2018 in a quest to lessen the burden of malaria in the country.

Other stakeholders in this project are; PSI, Chemonics, FHI360, USAID and World Health

Organization while National Task.

Force will provide technical expertise to World Vision to ensure That all the processes are followed in household registering, training of health workers, distribution and reconciliation of the LLINs as part of accountability.

According to Nyathi, a district task force will oversee the operations of the distribution.

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Joshua Malango, told the media recently during the Malaria Commemoration Day 2018 that the government was worried as sleeping under mosquito nets remained a challenge in Malawi.

According to verified figures, malaria contributes to 30 percent of all patients admitted to Malawi health facilities and 40 percent of those treated were out-patients.