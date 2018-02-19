MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-The visiting World Vision International’s (WVI) Southern Africa and Development Community (SADC) leader Mark Kelly on Sunday called for vigorous reading culture among children in Early Child Development (ECD) Centres.

This according to Kelly enhances local languages uptake among toddlers before taking up other foreign languages for better understanding of their lives set up.

The SADC Leader who is the country en-route to Tanzania and Mozambique tours several projects WVI is carrying across nine regional states in Southern Africa.

Kelly who visited Malolo Community Based Child Care (CBCC) facility at Traditional Authority (T.A) Mamvere in the border district of Mchinji, emphasised the need for the nation to encourage reading culture in children.

He observed that despite Malawi having shelves of textbooks for learners in ECD centres much is not not to encourage children to read their local languages.

The WVI SADC leader therefore lauded World Vision Malawi for tremendous developmental projects that have transformed the nation on health, nutrition, sanitation, education and among others.

“I am impressed with Malawi’s staff for the wonderful work doing. My visit is to appreciate the local staff on how our programs are changing peoples lives especially children who are our primary focus.

“Much is done in ECD centres only that reading culture on local languages should be encourage. This helps the child to understands things better before uptake of other languages,” encourages Kelly.

Cheif Mamvere lauded the organisation for establishment of the ECD facility in the areas saying it has contributed to high rate in primary school enrollment.

He therefore urged WVI to train more caregivers coupled with incentives which will promote early childhood development in the Area.

Echoing on the same Raphael Munthali, Mchinji District Office’s Planning and Development representative assured the organisation of total support towards changing people’s live through conducive working environment and policies.

Established in 2014, May, Malolo ECD centre has enrollment of 218 children with nice caregivers which is supporting literacy development among children before they are enrolled in primary school.

With financial and technical support from World Vision Malawi, T.A Mamvere has 93 ECD centres with an enrollment of 9766 children.