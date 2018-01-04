COPENHAGEN-(MaraviPost)-Danish police are investigating the theft of a bottle of vodka claimed to be the world’s most expensive at U$1.3m (£960,000).

The bottle, made from gold and silver and with a diamond encrusted cap, was on loan to a Copenhagen bar which had a collection of vodkas on display.

Police say it is not clear if the thief, who struck early on Tuesday, broke in or had a key.

A Mr Ingberg, owner of the Cafe 33 bar, told broadcaster TV2 that he had borrowed the bottle from the Latvia-based Dartz Motor Company.

Ingberg said the bottle had featured in an episode of House of Cards as a gift from the Russian president to his US counterpart.