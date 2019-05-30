Malawi President Mutharika’s

By Guy Birchall, The Sun

A BODYGUARD at the swearing in ceremony of Malawi’s president has been decked out in some of the most baffling body armour.

The burly security man was on guard at the event yesterday in the the country’s second city, Blantyre, resplendent in a spiked helmet and shoulder pads.

A security guard has been pictured in a very bizarre get up at the swearing in ceremony of Malawi’s president

Prepared for any eventuality, the gun toting military policeman also wore his battle camouflage, a gas mask and two pairs of sunglasses.

Staying on the doubling up theme of his get up, he even had four torches strapped to his spiny headgear.

The man was standing guard on top of a pick up truck as Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika was sworn in for a second five-year term yesterday.

The 78-year-old Mutharika began his acceptance speech by declaring “I am not dead!” to address persistent rumours of his demise ahead of the vote.

He added that “it is time to move on and develop the country”.

Mutharika narrowly won re-election in the southern African nation with 38 per cent of the votes in last week’s poll, while main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera received 35 per cent.

Shortly after the swearing-in, police were seen firing tear gas outside the headquarters of Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party.