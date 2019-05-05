Director Kalanda presenting certificate to Caregiver pic by Tione Andsen

By Tione Andsen

World Vision Malawi (WVM) has been commended for complimenting government’s efforts in providing Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre in the country.

Director of Gender in the Ministry Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, McKnight Kalanda made the commendation Saturday in Kasungu when he closed a two week basic Caregivers training.

He said the training programmes in which WVM was providing in the 23 districts of the country was having a positive impact to the development of ECD services particular to the rural areas.

Kalanda said issue of ECD need to be taken serious by all stakeholders since the early days of learning for every child are very crucial and important to the development process of any child.

The Director said his Ministry is working close with WVM in several areas include the ECD sector which is getting a lot of financial support from them.

“In 2014, WVM challenge the Ministry that they have the capacity to reach out to 3 million children in the country through the provision of ECD services. We the current working coordination, we are ready to achieve targeted goal with the provision of better services to the communities,” Kalanda said.

He appealed the caregivers to make sure that knowledge gained from the training is put to use.

Kalanda said government encourages the use of local language in conducting ECD classes so that the children should have better understanding of the issues while young.

“The Ministry is ready to recognized hard working and outstanding caregiver stands a chance to appreciate what other caregivers are doing in other countries. This should be a motivator to you so that one day you will be honoured for your excellent work,” the Director said.

WVM Educational Technical Programme Manager, Thandeka Nkhonde said WVM a child focused organization aspires that all children should be educated and thus contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (SGG) 4.

He said his organization believes it could achieve this through making sure that the number of children who could read and write in primary schools is increased by making sure that the provision of adolescent’s education and like skills.

“For this to be achieved, it has to start with ECD of learners which prepares and exposed them to education for acquisition of lifelong learning opportunities at a tender age,” Nkhonde said

He pointed out that Mutchenda Area Programme (AP) in Kasungu seeks to contribute to the wellbeing of 37,099 children and community members by 2028.

The Programme Manager added that Mutchenda MLEARN project is working on improving the age appropriate literacy, numeracy and life skills for 10,000 boys and 10,000 girls by September 2028.

One of the Caregivers, Ellen Moyo thanked the government and WVM for considering them to undergo the caregivers training saying it has enable them to acquire new teaching skills.

She appealed to both that the training process for the caregivers should be continuous to ensure that they are always updated on the new methodologies in teaching children.

Over 30 caregivers completed the two weeks course and were awarded with certificated and the 2017 trained 35 caregivers received their certification.

Mana/tha