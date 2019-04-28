WVM in Mosquito net “hung up drive”

By Tione Andsen

World Vision Malawi (WVM) has established a mechanism to make follow ups on the Global Fund distributed mosquito nets to ensure that are being put to intended use.

WVM Chief of Party for Global Fund Programme, Alexander Chikonga disclosed this Friday at side lines of 2019 world malaria day at Magawa Secondary School in Mchinji,

He said WVM is doing Hung Up Campaign where they are encouraging recipients of the distributed mosquito nets to sleep under the net for 365 days of the year.

“We are using care groups through clusters leaders to ensure that those that receive the nets are using them properly. They need to be enlightened on the importance of sleeping under mosquito nets as it helps them to control the spread of malaria,” Chikonga pointed out.

The WVM Chief Party said if communities are keen to sleep under net incidences of malaria would drastically been reduced in the country.

He said WVM in collaboration with National Malaria Control Programme is planning to conduct Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) in Mangochi in October or November and repeat the exercise in 2020 in the drive to eradicate of malaria in the country.

“As your heard Presidents Malaria Initiative (PMI) under USAID in the country are doing the same in Nkhotakota and are now moving to Nkhatabay to do the spraying in most households. We need the involvement of a lot of stakeholders in order to succeed in the initiative,” Chikonga added.

He expressed gratitude to Global Fund for prioritizing Malawi as one of the recipients of Malaria, HIV and TB grant.

Chikonga pointed out that WVM believes in providing preventive measures to pregnant women and under five children, who are usually prone to malaria attacks.

Secretary for Health, Dr Dan Namarika said urged traditional leaders to ensure that by-laws are formulated on the usage of bed nets.

He said communities need to guard on the usage of the bed nets saying using them for unintended purpose such as fishing, sieving soya and fencing vegetable gardens should be discouraged at all cost.

“District Councils have a responsibility of ensure that malaria prevention should be given a top priority in the funds allocations. If councils will succeed in this then their budgets on malaria treatment will be reduced and offer them to use the saved funds for other development activities,” Namarika explained.

Traditional Authority (TA) Zulu appealed to government to supply additional mosquito nets in the districts saying some households were omitted during the national distribution exercise.

He said communities have started appreciating the importance of sleeping under nets saying the cultural beliefs which were discouraging them from using the nets are now being surmounted.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mchinji Rosemary Nawasha assured the gathering that those that were left out in the net distribution exercise would be assisted according.

She said the Council is committed to ensuring that the fight against malaria in the district in enhanced at all levels.

WVM has distributed over 10.6 million nets to 3.9 million households which cover over 17 million people with new treated mosquito nets.

Government and Global Fund Campaign Team selected WVM to be a principle recipient for the Malaria component grant.

