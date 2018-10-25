By Anthony Blair

Four-time world champion Reigns announced he was quitting the sport for now while he battles the disease.

Reigns, 33, real name Joe Anoa’i, told fans watching Monday night’s Raw he had been living with leukaemia for 11 years.

As he left the Universal Championship, he embraced Shield compatriots Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

16-time world champion John Cena tweeted his support for Reigns.

He wrote: “‘Courage — strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment.

“We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support.”

Wrestling veteran Ric Flair also paid tribute to Reigns.

The only two-time WWE Hall of Famer tweeted: “My family and I are thinking of you and are keeping you in our prayers. We are here for you!”