EFF leader Julius Malema has called for unity. He was speaking at his party’s Western Cape manifesto launch in Cape Town yesterday.

Since then he has come under attack after posting a thread of tweets condemning xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. Nigerians have been victims of severe xenophobic attacks from South Africans for years, a situation many Nigerians believe South African government is not addressing.

Some Nigerians in the Southern African nation have also been victims of extrajudicial killings by the operatives of South African Police Service. From January to June 2019, 10 Nigerians have been killed, either by citizens of South Africans or South African Police Service. Data reveal that not fewer than 127 Nigerians have been killed in three years, while 13 out of these were reportedly killed by South African police. As the killings go unaddressed, some South Africans have also started indulging in mindless looting and destruction of businesses owned by Nigerians in the country.