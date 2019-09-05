LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The South African embassy in Lagos, Nigeria, was forced to close its doors on Wednesday after it came under attack.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) reportedly said it was assessing the damage. It was reported that a vehicle was vandalised during demonstrations.

Some South African businesses operating in Nigeria, including MTN, have reportedly closed until further notice after being attacked. This follows a spate of attacks on in South Africa since the weekend in which some foreign-owned businesses were targeted.

Violence across Gauteng resulted in seven confirmed deaths and more than 180 arrests as police and residents clashed, News24 reported. Several areas in the province were plagued by violent protests and looting since Sunday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s government summoned South Africa’s envoy to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday and said it would dispatch a delegation to Pretoria to express “deep concern” over attacks on Nigerians, AFP reported.

Buhari “has noted with deep concern, reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019”, his presidency said in a statement.