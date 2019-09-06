LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Prophet T.B Joshua, the leader of Synagogue Church Of All Nation (SCOAN) has condemned the on-going xenophobia attack in South Africa that the act is evil.

Posted on his Twitter, the man of God said no African country can succeed

without other fellow nation in the continent.

“No African country can succeed alone. Africans need each other to develop. Dear Africans, we should not let other fellow Africans feel unwelcome to our countries. Whether you are poor, rich, immigrant or refugee – EVERYONE has a contribution to make.” – TB Joshua.

On Thursday, US President Trump threatened to put sanctions to South Africa government for continual of xenophobia attacks to fellow African.