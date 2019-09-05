WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The President of the United states of America has reacted to the South African Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Foreigners, Many have been killed, Many businesses collapsed.

Mr President wrote this on his Twitter Handle @realDonalTrump.

“This barbaric attacks by South Africans is very Disappointing, its time we Put South Africa under Strong Economic Sanction.”

“Firs it was the Minority white people now it the African, Either Cyril get his people in line or we pull out all our Investments and they Learn.”

SEE TWEET; https://odinceblog.com/ xenophobia-trump-reacts- threatens-to-sanction-south- africa-read/