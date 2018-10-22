By Alick Junior Sichali

Youth Developers Collaboration Theater (YDC) has been invited to perform at drama for life international festival in South Africa.

Managing Director of the grouping, Fumbani Phiri, disclosed this in an interview saying they have been called in South Africa after staging some local drama’s in the country.

Phiri said apart from performing at the theater, the grouping will also participate in different workshops which will happen at the festival.

According to Phiri this is the opportunity which will make the artist to learn what their colleagues are doing across boarders.

“It is true we have been invited to perform at drama for life festival in South Africa from 28 November to 8 December this year. The invitation comes after organizers saw our potential after doing some local productions in the country,” Phiri said.

Phiri further said the international festival its first of its kind to happen in South Africa which will accommodate different drama groups across the world.

He said the platform will among other expose and promote Malawi’s culture to the participants at the festival.

“Us participating at this festival it will expose Malawi and its culture a thing which can also promote the arts industry in the country,” he added.

Currently the grouping says will do fundraising activities across Malawi where they will source money for their transport.