Malawi TNM Mobile
Home » Business » Agriculture » Yemen could be ‘worst famine in 100 years’

Yemen could be ‘worst famine in 100 years’

By Our Reporter   /   Wednesday, 17 Oct 2018 11:29AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   39 views
The United Nations is warning that 13 million people in Yemen are facing starvation.

It’s calling on the military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to halt air strikes which are killing civilians, and contributing to what the UN says could become “the worst famine in the world in 100 years”.

Yemen’s civil war began three years ago, when Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, seized much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US, the UK and France, is using air strikes and a blockade – in support of the internationally-recognized government.

At least 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict and millions are displaced.

Our international correspondent Orla Guerin, producer Nicola Careem and cameraman Lee Durant sent this report from Sanaa.

:
Recommended stories you may like:
Pros, cons of Malawi’s secondary school fees abolition
Mzuzu MP defects to UTM; Alleges unfulfilled development promises
Tragedy; Mchinji head-on collision road accident claims 14 lives
Former Scottish First Minister McConnell salutes Malawi VP Chilima

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)