Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima in Rumphi flanked by Aford’s Chihana

RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima has said that he is very sad that his boss President Peter Mutharika is being fed lies by his ministers.

Speaking when he launched his party at Rumphi Boma on Saturday, the UTM leader said records show that the Njakwa-Livingstonia Road was started but that is not true.

“I have been to Rumphi before but my previous visits were to places along the main road. Today, I have been to the interior and it is sad to note that what we have been told is not true. There is no single centimetre that has been bitumenised,” he said.

Chilima said it is immoral to make fase claims in the media about development that is non-existent.

The Njakwa-Livingstonia Road passes through Rumphi North constituency whose member of Parliament is Transport and Public Works minister Jappie

Mhango.

During the imbizos in the constituency, DPP leaders were seen holding their own meetings along the route which Chilima’s convoy was taking.

They were distributing party paraphernalia and beef.

Commenting on the development, Chilima said people in Rumphi are looking for tangible development not meat or cash handouts